Friday Football Blitz: Week 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 8 of Friday Football Blitz and this Game of the Week brought the NBC15 Sports team to see Darlington at Belleville.

The Redbirds hit the road with an undefeated record in conference play, taking on the Wildcats who had just one loss. As teams get closer to games, both teams’ head coaches described how they feel the day leading up to a match and on Fridays.

“I kind of freak out on Fridays a little bit because the kids on both sides put so much work in,” said Belleville Head Coach Michael Nolden.

Darlington came out victorious 32-20.

Middleton High School played their homecoming football game Friday night and the team honored three high school students killed in a crash over the weekend, two of which went to Middleton and one was a former student who transferred to Madison West.

Both the Sun Prairie and Middleton football teams linked arms and met mid-field prior to the game to hold a moment of silence. As the two schools walked onto the field, Middleton players carried each of the boys’ soccer jerseys and brought them to the center of the field.

Middleton High School students were selling bracelets at the game, with all proceeds going to each of the boys families.

