MPD responds to reports of shots fired, finds over a dozen casings

As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of shots fired on Madison’s west side early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., MPD was dispatched to the 4600 block of Atticus Way after receiving multiple calls about hearing shots fired.

Police reported they saw over a dozen casings after they arrived on the scene. They also saw one unoccupied vehicle that had been struck multiple times.

There have been no reported injuries at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

