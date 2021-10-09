Advertisement

Speed limits on Madison’s east side to be reduced Monday

(Source: pexels.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is moving forward with speed reductions on its east side starting Monday.

City officials announced Friday as part of its Vision Zero initiative that the speed limit on North Thompson Drive from Sycamore to Highway 30 will change from 30 to 25 mph. It is a residential street that is near parks, transit and biking, as well as connections to East Towne Mall.

There will be signs in the area to remind motorists of the speed changes.

City Traffic Engineer Yang Tao said these changes are important.

“As a community, we should not fear for our families crossing a road to access a bus stop or biking to a friend’s house,” Tao said. “Reducing speeds along these busy multi-modal roadways improves safety for everyone.”

City officials noted that the speed reductions will only increase travel times by 20 seconds or less on this roadway.

Portions of Cottage Grove Road is the next region of the city to undergo speed reductions.

