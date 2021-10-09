A Warm Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fog is expected to linger across most of southern Wisconsin early as an upper-level area of low pressure exits slowly to the northeast. Low-level moisture will remain trapped over most of our viewing area and this has led to the development of dense fog in some spots. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been posted for a portion of southern Wisconsin. It will be in effect until 10:00 am. Highs today be in the upper 70s and lower 80s today. These temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above average. Sunshine is expected through most of the day as weak high pressure will dry things out temporarily. A few more showers will be possible during the day Sunday. High temperatures will then be back in the upper 70s for Sunday.

Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with some rain possible Sunday. (wmtvweather)

