Advertisement

A Warm Weekend Forecast

A few showers will be possible Sunday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fog is expected to linger across most of southern Wisconsin early as an upper-level area of low pressure exits slowly to the northeast. Low-level moisture will remain trapped over most of our viewing area and this has led to the development of dense fog in some spots. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been posted for a portion of southern Wisconsin. It will be in effect until 10:00 am. Highs today be in the upper 70s and lower 80s today. These temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above average. Sunshine is expected through most of the day as weak high pressure will dry things out temporarily. A few more showers will be possible during the day Sunday. High temperatures will then be back in the upper 70s for Sunday.

Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with some rain possible Sunday.
Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with some rain possible Sunday.(wmtvweather)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Split Weekend Of Weather
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the southern part of the state until 10:00 am.
Dense Fog to Start the Day
Rain Chances
Dreary Stretch Of Weather
Scattered showers spread into Wisconsin for Thursday.
Rainy & Dreary Thursday/Friday