33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort

According to the release, those involved were not guests at the Resort and there is no danger to guests or the general public.
(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead after he was shot early Saturday morning at the Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton.

According to the Lake Delton Police Department, 33-year-old Eric Conley sustained injuries consistent with possible gunshot wounds at about 2:30 a.m.

Police found Conley in the Resort parking lot and alongside Dells-Delton EMS performed life saving measures on the victim, who was then transported to an area hospital.

Conley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, Lake Delton PD said.

Lake Delton PD identified Rhodaine Matthews, 24 of Baraboo as a person of interest. He was taken into custody on a First-Degree reckless homicide charge.

