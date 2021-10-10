Advertisement

Badgers dismiss running back Jalen Berger

(Tony Ding | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics announced Sunday that Jalen Berger, a redshirt freshman running back on the University of Wisconsin-Madison football team, has been dismissed from the Wisconsin football program.

According to the release, Berger played in seven games for the Badgers, carried the ball 84 times for 389 yards, and scored three touchdowns. He also had four career receptions for 30 years.

The dismissal was announced just over a month after a previous player, Loyal Crawford, a freshman running back, was dismissed from the team in late August.

Antwan Roberts, a freshman running was suspended around the same time and entered the transfer portal shortly after.

