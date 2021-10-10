First Alert Day Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms will be around as we head into the overnight hours. Mild and humid conditions will only allow for temperatures to dip into the lower 60s.

A cold front slowly moves towards the area Monday. This will keep scattered showers and storms around with increasing coverage during the afternoon and evening. This is when we have the potential of strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall around an inch. Temperatures remain warm and humid into the lower 70s.

We get a slight break form the active weather Wednesday before yet another weathermaker moves in Thursday. This will bring, yet again, another good chance of showers and storms. Unsettled weather sticks around through the end of the week with isolated showers. Cooler and more seasonable conditions return for next weekend.

