Fitchburg shooting leaves one man injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is now dead following a shooting in Fitchburg Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department, around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning officers were dispatched to the area of Williamsburg Way and Verona Road for reports of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting in a business parking lot in the 5200 block of Williamsburg Way.

The victim of the shooting, a 25-year-old male, arrived a local hospital where it was later confirmed that he was shot.

Preliminary investigations show the victim was with at least one other person in the parking lot when the suspect drove into the lot and opened fire.

Officials say rounds struck an unoccupied parked car and moped in the lot. It was determined other bullets likely traveled across Verona Rd.

It is believed that this was a targeted incident.

No arrests in the incident have been made. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or visit P3Tips.com.

