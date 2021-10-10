Food 4 Kidz to host volunteer packaging event, looking to donate 200,000 meals

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Waunakee Food 4 Kidz, a nonprofit group dedicated to providing nutritious meals to the hungry, is holding their annual volunteer event Sunday at the Waunakee High School Commons.

The organization is looking for members of the community to package meals for those in need, according to Food 4 Kidz.

They are hoping to distribute 200,000 meals; 50,000 to Dane County Community Action Coalition, and 150,000 meals to an orphanage in Haiti.

According to Food 4 Kidz, over 3 million meals have been donated to date. Over the past 14 years, Waunakee has packaged 3,356,036 millions meals for hungry children and families.

This year, Food 4 Kidz is partnering with Waunakee Food Pantry to collect items.

Volunteers are asked to bring one of the following items for the Waunakee Food Pantry: Bagged red beans, corn tortillas, salsa, La Moderna pasta, Knorr Chicken seasoning, Valentina Hot Sauce, canned jalapeno peppers, canned chipotle peppers and canned hot green chilies -- all available at the Abarrotes Yuremi Latin Food store on Main Street.

Donations needed to purchase the ingredients for 200,000 meals:

$25 provides 150 meals

$100 provides 600 meals

$250 provides 1,500 meals

$1,000 provides 6,000 meals

Those looking to volunteer at the event can signup online via SignUpGenius.

Volunteer shifts:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Table Sponsor shifts will begin 1/2 hour earlier:

9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.