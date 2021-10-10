Advertisement

Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all

Next game set for Monday at 12:07 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina during the...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina during the third inning of the Game 2 in baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Freeman on a hit by Ozzie Albies. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece. The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn’t get a key hit. Austin Riley homered and Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double for the Braves, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in Game 1. The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday. Fried struck out nine, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anybody.

