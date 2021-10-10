Man killed in single car crash in Town of Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died in single car crash in the Town of Beloit.

According to the Town of Beloit Police Dept., this happened in the area of S. Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Rd.

Officers believe the car was traveling northbound on S. Paddock Road and drove through the intersection before driving into a ditch on the east side of the road and hitting a tree.

Police found driver, a 67-year-old man from Beloit, pinned inside the car with severe injuries. He was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A passerby observed the car against the tree and called 911 around 11:15 p.m. It is unknown what time the crash occurred.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The name of the driver will be released at a later time by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

