Advertisement

McDonalds offering educators free breakfast as part of “Thank You Meal” program

The Thank You Meals will be served in a Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage.
From Oct. 11-15, McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for teachers,...
From Oct. 11-15, McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for teachers, administrators and school staff across the country with a free breakfast “Thank You Meal”.(McDonalds USA)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McDonalds is bringing back their “Thank You Meal” program this week to honor educators who have stepped up, inspired and empowered others during the pandemic.

From Oct. 11-15, during breakfast hours, educators can show a valid work ID at participating McDonalds locations and receive a free meal, McDonalds said in a release.

Last year, McDonalds gave away 12 million Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers. This year, they wanted to honor another essential group in the community.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA said.

The Thank You Meals will be served in a Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage, the release said.

Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé® hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida said. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.”

McDonalds is urging the community to use the hashtag #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to further spread the word about the program.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, hospitalized with COVID-19
A group of young bookworms is giving back to other readers.
Spring Green kids donate books to AmFam children’s hospital
Unsettled stretch of weather for the week ahead with several rounds of wet weather expected.
Stormy Stretch Of Weather Ahead