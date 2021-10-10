Advertisement

Police on scene for an investigation on State Street, tells public to avoid area

Heavy police presence on State St.
Heavy police presence on State St.(Gretchen Gerlach)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A WiscAlert from UW-Madison states there is no threat to the community in the 500 block of State St.

The alert sent out just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning tells the public to stay away from the area, and add that police are still on scene investigating.

This alert was sent out due to an active police presence in the downtown Madison area.

UW-Madison’s alert did not state what the investigation is for, or why public should avoid the area.

We know the entire bottom half of state street is blocked off.

NBC15 has a crew on the way.

