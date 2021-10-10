Shots fired, casings found near Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers discovered multiple shell casings following reports of shots fired Saturday night near Monona.

According to a Madison Police Department Incident Report, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive at around 11 p.m. after multiple people reported hearing gun shots in the area.

Once on scene, officers located the shell casings. No property to damage or injuries have been reported.

