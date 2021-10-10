Advertisement

Spring Green kids donate books to AmFam children’s hospital

Little readers with big hearts held a fundraiser selling string bracelets to buy books.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of young bookworms is giving back to other readers.

Keller and Norah Stoddard, Charlotte and Raya Harris, Heneseey and Kyee Vossekuil, and Ella Anliker have been busy making and selling string bracelets.

They raised $300 from bracelet sales and used the money to buy books at Arcadia Books.

“I like books because they let you be imaginative,” said Raya Harris.

The kids donated the books to the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Toni Harris, mother to Charlotte and Raya, says she’s proud of the work the children have done.

“It hits close to home,” said Toni Harris. “Fortunately, we have not spent time at the children’s hospital but I know so many people that have.”

The children hand-picked a variety of board books and picture books.

“We grabbed little kids books because you know little kids love to read,” said Ella Anliker.

“We just thought other kids deserve books to read and to learn,” added Heneseey Vossekuil.

After the bookshop posted about their good deed, an anonymous donor decided to gift $200 to the kids so they could pick out books of their own to keep.

“They decided to forgo their reward and donated all the money to pick out more books for the Children’s Hospital,” said Toni Harris.

This young group of readers say they hope to inspire other people and to send a message to the sick children.

“Be strong and get better,” said Raya Harris.

