Stand Down Madison event helps local veterans experiencing homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Helping veterans experiencing homelessness was the goal an event hosted by Stand Down Madison on Saturday.

Stand Down Madison works to help veterans in the area struggling with homelessness. Saturday’s event was held at the Salvation Army. Medical professionals were on-site to administer flu and COVID-19 shots.

Veterans in attendance were also given a meal and other essential items. “We all need help. Hygiene products, clothing, meeting other people. It was a good event for today...it’s a wonderful day,” said Marlon Evans, a U.S. Army veteran.

There were also organizations offering housing options and employment.

“When you’re homeless, having access to all of these resources can be difficult. What we do here is give them all the things they need in one place to hopefully give them a hand up, not a handout,” said Angie Nickels, President of Stand Down Madison.

The event comes just one day before World Homeless Day, which encourages community members to come together and make an impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness.

