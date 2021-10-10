Advertisement

Stand Down Madison event helps local veterans experiencing homelessness

By Tajma Hall and Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Helping veterans experiencing homelessness was the goal an event hosted by Stand Down Madison on Saturday.

Stand Down Madison works to help veterans in the area struggling with homelessness. Saturday’s event was held at the Salvation Army. Medical professionals were on-site to administer flu and COVID-19 shots.

Veterans in attendance were also given a meal and other essential items. “We all need help. Hygiene products, clothing, meeting other people. It was a good event for today...it’s a wonderful day,” said Marlon Evans, a U.S. Army veteran.

There were also organizations offering housing options and employment.

“When you’re homeless, having access to all of these resources can be difficult. What we do here is give them all the things they need in one place to hopefully give them a hand up, not a handout,” said Angie Nickels, President of Stand Down Madison.

The event comes just one day before World Homeless Day, which encourages community members to come together and make an impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Stand Down Madison helps veterans
Stand Down Madison helps veterans
A protester waves a rainbow pride flag outside The Mixing Bowl Bakery.
Drag show controversy sparks peaceful protest outside Sauk City bakery
NAMIWalks
5K “your way” for United Day of Hope raises mental health awarenss
A porcupine at the Henry Vilas Zoo eats pumpkin.
Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates Halloween all month long