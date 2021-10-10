Stormy Stretch Of Weather Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mother Nature wants nothing to do with the month of October and the typical fall conditions we usually see. Instead, summer-like temperatures are leading to summertime storms. You will want to keep the rain gear around for the upcoming week as the unsettled weather is sticking around with numerous rounds of showers and storms.

A warm front lifting north of the area Sunday morning will put us in the warm sector throughout the day. This leads to unstable air and scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

On Monday, a cold front will approach from the west. This will lead to another really good chance of storms, especially by the afternoon and evening hours. There is the potential of some strong and isolated severe storms Monday evening, especially through southeastern Wisconsin. Right now, confidence isn’t all that great in how that may develop and therefore we have not issued a First Alert Day at this point. Should the data increase that threat we may need to reconsider.

Summer-like temperatures lead to summertime storms. With the added heat and humidity, an isolated strong to severe storm... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, October 10, 2021

Storms will continue into Monday night before pushing out by early Tuesday. Rainfall through Tuesday morning will be in the half to one inch range. There is the potential of heavier totals, as high as two inches, where stronger storms develop.

We get a slight break form the active weather Tuesday before yet another weathermaker moves in Wednesday. This will bring a good chance of showers and storms for the middle of the week. Unsettled weather sticks around through the end of the week with isolated showers.

