Stormy Sunday Ahead

2nd Warmest Start To October On Record
Rain Chances Return
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While the warm weather remains, it won’t be as nice a day as we had on Saturday. We are in the warm sector of a system Sunday, and this will keep things unstable. With warm and muggy conditions into the upper 70s, scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible at any point. This continues into Sunday night.

A cold front moves through late Monday with another good chance of storms. Depending on how things come together, there is the potential of some strong to severe storms.

We get a slight break form the active weather Wednesday before yet another weathermaker moves in Thursday. This will bring, yet again, another good chance of showers and storms. Unsettled weather sticks around through the end of the week with isolated showers. Cooler and more seasonable conditions return for next weekend.

