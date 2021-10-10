Three killed in car vs semitruck crash

SPRING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people are dead after a car versus semi truck crash on State Highway 11 Sunday morning, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Jesus Juan Carlos Lopez Velaquez, 42, was operating a 2010 red Chevrolet Cobalt traveling west on STH 81 approaching the STH 11 / CTH GG intersection.

Martinez failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a semi-truck traveling east on STH 11. That semi was operated by Adam Tykac, 38, of Oostburg WI. He was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

Debris from the semi-trailer struck a 2019 GMC pickup truck traveling west on STH 11. The driver and single occupant of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

The passengers in Velaquez’s car -- Gustavo Adolfo Martinez, 33, of South Beloit, IL and a third un-identified male -- were not wearing seatbelts. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s Office.

Fog, speed and the traffic violation are all factors in the crash, officials say.

