Toddler thrown from vehicle in rolllover crash

TOWN OF WILLOW SPRINGS, Wis. (WMTV) - A toddler is one of two people seriously hurt after a roll-over crash in Willow Springs Sunday morning, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded a motor vehicle vs combine rollover crash with injury on STH 23 at the intersection of CTH G just before noon.

The investigation revealed a John Deere Combine, operated by 63-year-old Thomas W. Pratt of Dodgeville, was travelling northbound on STH 23, when a 2011 Toyota Highlander being operated by 24-year-old Manuel De Jesus Reyes-Avilla, of Darlington, attempted to pass the combine just as the combine was attempting to turn west onto CTH G.

The Toyota struck the left front tire of the combine which caused the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to rest in the east ditch line of STH 23. Officials say the pass took place in a clearly marked, double yellow no-passing zone.

During the crash, a 2-year-old boy was ejected from the Toyota. Both the driver and the two-year-old child, the only occupants in the vehicle, were transported to Upland Hills Medical Center in Dodgeville and later air lifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the combine was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

