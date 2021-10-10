Wisconsin uses running game to roll over Illinois 24-0

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 145 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-0. Braelon Allen rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and John Chenal carried nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was 10-of-19 passing for 100 yards with an interception. Wisconsin outgained Illinois 491-93 yards in total offense.

