Wisconsin uses running game to roll over Illinois 24-0
Badgers move to 2-3 on the season.
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 145 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-0. Braelon Allen rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and John Chenal carried nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was 10-of-19 passing for 100 yards with an interception. Wisconsin outgained Illinois 491-93 yards in total offense.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.