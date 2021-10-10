Advertisement

Wisconsin uses running game to roll over Illinois 24-0

Badgers move to 2-3 on the season.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema meet after an NCAA...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema meet after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 145 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-0. Braelon Allen rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and  John Chenal carried nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was 10-of-19 passing for 100 yards with an interception. Wisconsin outgained Illinois 491-93 yards in total offense.

