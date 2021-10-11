15-year-old accused in Beloit homicide back in court

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old boy who faces a first-degree homicide charge in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Beloit returned to a Rock Co. courtroom Monday where he was bound over for trial.

According to court records, Dante Wilson will return next week for his arraignment on Oct. 20. In addition to the homicide allegation, he also faces charges of possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The latter charge stems from Wilson’s arrest. Police reportedly found a firearm in Wilson’s bag when they took him into custody at Beloit Memorial High School.

The 19-year-old victim’s body was discovered over Labor Day weekend, on Sept. 5, between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave., two days after police believe he was shot two days earlier.

