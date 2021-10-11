Advertisement

15-year-old accused in Beloit homicide back in court

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old boy who faces a first-degree homicide charge in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Beloit returned to a Rock Co. courtroom Monday where he was bound over for trial.

According to court records, Dante Wilson will return next week for his arraignment on Oct. 20. In addition to the homicide allegation, he also faces charges of possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The latter charge stems from Wilson’s arrest. Police reportedly found a firearm in Wilson’s bag when they took him into custody at Beloit Memorial High School.

The 19-year-old victim’s body was discovered over Labor Day weekend, on Sept. 5, between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave., two days after police believe he was shot two days earlier.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

Necedah man sentenced, found with over $41,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin
Podcast | Making Wisconsin: The Wisconsin Accent
Beloit firefighters save a deer trapped in a fence.
Beloit firefighters save deer stuck in a fence
Wisconsin AG warns against ‘vigilante justice’ for online predators
Wisconsin AG warns against ‘vigilante justice’ for online predators