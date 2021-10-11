Advertisement

6 years pass since Schofield teen last seen

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks six years since a Schofield teen was last seen by friends and family.

Mackenzie Marken, now age 20, was last seen Oct. 11, 2015 at her at home. Initially, she was believed to have runaway, but as the days turned to months, concern grew.

Marken was a student at Mosinee High School at the time of her disappearance.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5 foot 7 inches and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight, long brown hair. Mackenzie may use the last name Doll. She has scars on her wrists, arms and legs. She may wear eyeglasses with purple frames.

An age-progressed photo of Marken was released last year, showing what she make look like at age 19.

If you have any information about her case, you’re asked to call the Everest Metro Police Department at (715) 359-4202.

