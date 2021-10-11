80% of Dane Co. 12-15 year-olds have at least started their COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four out of every five Dane Co. kids between the ages of 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show. The county crossed that threshold over the weekend and that leaves only the 18-24-year-old age group (67.3%) under the 80% mark.

Beyond receiving their first dose, three-quarters of those in the 12-15 age group eligible for vaccination have received both shots as well as the 14-day waiting period afterwards. They are required to receive the two-shot Pfizer series, as the Johnson and Johnson is not approved for individuals that young.

While Dane Co. leads the state in overall vaccinations regardless of age (74.1%), among this youngest eligible cohort, it still trails one county - significantly. In Menominee Co., nearly 19 of every 20 children in that age range have received their first vaccine dose. In fact, three age groups have passed the 94% threshold when it comes to getting one dose.

In southwestern Wisconsin, Richland Co. is the only other county beyond Dane Co. above the halfway point for starting vaccinations 12 to 15-year-olds. Meanwhile, while Adams Co., where only a quarter of kids have received even a single dose.

New cases drop

A week-to-week drop in new cases allowed the seven-day rolling average to fall below 2,500 for the first time in nearly two weeks. After eclipsing a 2,500 cases per day average for the first time in eight months on Sept. 20, the average has only dipped below that point twice. The 1,201 cases recorded on Monday pushed the total number since the pandemic began to 754,035, DHS numbers show.

The agency also reported eight new deaths on Monday, which now means 8,151 people in Wisconsin have died from complications from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

