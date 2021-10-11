Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in statewide Prescription Drug Take Back Event

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they will be participating in a statewide Prescription Drug Take Back Event.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, the public can dispose of unwanted, unneeded or expired medications at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office drug drop box between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is no fee to dispose of medications.

They ask that all solid, non-liquid medications be removed from their containers and stored in of in a clear, sealable plastic bag. Blister packages are acceptable as well. Liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging.

While the event is taking place on Oct. 23, the drug drop box is available 24/7, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Other police departments around Dodge County also have drug drop boxes including police departments in Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Lomira, Mayville, Watertown and Waupun.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.