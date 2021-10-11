Advertisement

First Alert Day Into Monday Night

Keep An Eye To The Sky
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED MONDAY

A cold front moves through the area tonight. This will keep scattered showers and storms around with increasing coverage during the evening. This is when we have the potential of strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall around an inch.

We get a slight break form the active weather Wednesday before yet another weathermaker moves in Thursday. This will bring, yet again, another good chance of showers and storms. Unsettled weather sticks around through the end of the week with isolated showers.

Cooler and more seasonable conditions return for next weekend.

