MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will make its way toward the state of Wisconsin for the south today. The low will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the region for today and tonight. Some of the thunderstorms later today and tonight could reach severe levels with strong wind, large hail and potentially a weak tornado or two. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to this threat. Once the low moves off to the northeast of here, a brief period of quiet but cloudy weather is anticipated for Tuesday. By Wednesday, another strong area of low pressure will head into the upper Midwest. This low will again bring the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms to the area. It will head off to the east by Thursday and sunshine will make a return appearance. It looks like the sunshine will then hang on for most of the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later today. (wmtv weather)

There is a slight threat of severe thunderstorms for far southern and southeastern parts of Wisconsin today. (wmtv weather)

Unsettled weather is expected over the next several days. Quieter weather will be seen for the end of the week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Some could be severe. High 70. Wind: Southeast 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Some could be severe. Low: 59. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 67.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 69.

