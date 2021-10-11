Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later today and tonight
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will make its way toward the state of Wisconsin for the south today. The low will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the region for today and tonight. Some of the thunderstorms later today and tonight could reach severe levels with strong wind, large hail and potentially a weak tornado or two. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to this threat. Once the low moves off to the northeast of here, a brief period of quiet but cloudy weather is anticipated for Tuesday. By Wednesday, another strong area of low pressure will head into the upper Midwest. This low will again bring the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms to the area. It will head off to the east by Thursday and sunshine will make a return appearance. It looks like the sunshine will then hang on for most of the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Some could be severe. High 70. Wind: Southeast 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Some could be severe. Low: 59. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 67.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 69.

