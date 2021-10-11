Advertisement

Many troops have not complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate, report says

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine...
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a new report.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of thousands of members of the U.S. military remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated as deadlines approach for the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to a review of data published in Sunday’s Washington Post, the rate of COVID-19 vaccination among the armed services varies a great deal.

For instance, vaccine compliance in the active-duty Navy is 90%.

But for the Marine Corps, it’s 72%, though both services share the same Nov. 28 deadline.

The lowest overall rates of vaccination are in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.

They are both around 40%, which is just half the rate of the regular Army’s active-duty troops, which stands at 81%.

Still, the Pentagon is optimistic that as deadlines approach, the vast majority of U.S. service members will carry out their orders to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

A 6-year-old girl from Georgia has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Sunday.
Amber Alert canceled, child found safe in Georgia
A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’
Madison gas prices spike by nearly 10 cents in one week
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs