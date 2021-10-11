Middleton High School holds memorial service for crash vicitms

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Community held a public memorial service for seniors, Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller at the Performing Arts Center Sunday afternoon.

The three young men were killed in a car crash last weekend.

Bilessi was a former student at Middleton and current student at Madison West High School. Miller and Kratochwill both went to Middleton.

Several people took the podium and reminisced about Evan, Jack and Simon.

High school teachers and coaches for Middleton and Madison West came up to speak about each young man.

All three told stories and shared memories about their humor and personalities, making the auditorium laugh and cry.

There was also a video tribute from several of the teens’ friends. Describing them in three words like ‘pranksters’ and ‘hilarious’ and ‘friendly.’

Middleton teacher Melissa Burgos described a memory of all three boys getting help with homework.

“It allows me to remember the way they walked, talked, joked, smiled, interacted,” Burgos said between tears. “And how absolutely proud I was of each of them.”

Bilessi and Miller were soccer players and Kratochwill was a cross country runner. At the beginning of the ceremony, Middleton’s Athletic Director awarded Kratochwill and Miller’s families with varsity letters for the boys. Bilessi’s family was awarded his varsity letter earlier this weekend.

