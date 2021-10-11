MPD: Suspect lays down in front of vehicle, holds knife to throat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers were dispatched to downtown Madison Sunday night after a suspect displayed a knife.

According to MPD, the suspect jumped into E. Johnston Street and laid down in front of a victim’s vehicle. He then held a knife to his own throat and chest.

The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct while Armed and Bail Jumping, MPD said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect obtained any injuries during the incident.

