Advertisement

MPD: Suspect lays down in front of vehicle, holds knife to throat

The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct while Armed and Bail Jumping.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers were dispatched to downtown Madison Sunday night after a suspect displayed a knife.

According to MPD, the suspect jumped into E. Johnston Street and laid down in front of a victim’s vehicle. He then held a knife to his own throat and chest.

The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct while Armed and Bail Jumping, MPD said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect obtained any injuries during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

80% of Dane Co. 12-15 year-olds have at least started their COVID-19 vaccinations
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison Chancellor leaving for Northwestern
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Atty. General to address Wisconsin election probe
Suspect points gun at officer in passing vehicle