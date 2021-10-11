Advertisement

One dead after reports of intoxicated driver in Sugar Creek

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash after reports of a reckless driver in the Town of Sugar Creek Saturday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., the county’s 911 communications center received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 12 south of County Hwy A. The caller said a reckless driver, identified as Timothy M. Creiglow, 33, of Elkhorn, nearly struck another car before crashing into a sign and getting back on the highway.

Ten minutes later, the caller — who was following Creiglow and providing information about his driving — reported the suspect struck a car heading eastbound at Highway 12 west of County Highway H in Lagrange.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the unconscious victim. He was unable to be freed due to the vehicle damage and engine fire.

Creiglow suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to an area hospital from the scene.

The following charges have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney:

  • Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle
  • Open intoxicants in a motor vehicle
  • Operating left of centerline
  • Operate while intoxicated 1st offense

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
80% of Dane Co. 12-15 year-olds have at least started their COVID-19 vaccinations
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison Chancellor leaving for Northwestern
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Atty. General to address Wisconsin election probe