One dead after reports of intoxicated driver in Sugar Creek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash after reports of a reckless driver in the Town of Sugar Creek Saturday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., the county’s 911 communications center received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 12 south of County Hwy A. The caller said a reckless driver, identified as Timothy M. Creiglow, 33, of Elkhorn, nearly struck another car before crashing into a sign and getting back on the highway.

Ten minutes later, the caller — who was following Creiglow and providing information about his driving — reported the suspect struck a car heading eastbound at Highway 12 west of County Highway H in Lagrange.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the unconscious victim. He was unable to be freed due to the vehicle damage and engine fire.

Creiglow suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to an area hospital from the scene.

The following charges have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle

Open intoxicants in a motor vehicle

Operating left of centerline

Operate while intoxicated 1st offense

