Advertisement

Podcast | Making Wisconsin: The Wisconsin Accent

(WIFR)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin accent is surely a unique one — no oofs, eh’s or opes about it.

Between the yeah’s ... er no’s, where do these specific phrases and dialects come from? Making Wisconsin’s Gabriella Rusk sat down with UW Linguistics Professor Joe Salmons to figure out.

Accents tend to boil down to immigration patterns. German immigrants began making a home in Wisconsin in the 1840′s and for decades after, the Dairyland had the largest percentage of self-identified German Americans compared to any other state.

It’s European immigrants — German, Norwegian, Polish, etc. — that have contributed to certain quirks in ‘Sconsin speech.

However, Salmons says language and accents don’t always have a concrete origin. They’re comprised of a bunch of little factors as well. He adds that the Wisconsin accent wasn’t necessarily recognizable until recently.

“It’s only in the 60′s that we really start having a lot of discussion of ‘oh boy, she sure had a strong Wisconsin accent,’” Salmons said.

Curious about the origins of “ope,” or how Wisconsin’s Afghan refugees might influence our state’s dialect? Listen to Making Wisconsin: A History of the Badger State to figure it out ... why doncha?

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

Beloit firefighters save a deer trapped in a fence.
Beloit firefighters save deer stuck in a fence
Wisconsin AG warns against ‘vigilante justice’ for online predators
Wisconsin AG warns against ‘vigilante justice’ for online predators
15-year-old accused in Beloit homicide back in court
Attorney General Josh Kaul says it's dangerous and could compromise an investigation.
Wisconsin AG warns against ‘vigilante justice’ for online predators