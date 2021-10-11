Advertisement

State investigating officer-involved “critical incident” in Columbia County

Deputies shoot suicidal subject pointing weapon at them
HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By John Stofflet
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -State investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Scott in Columbia County that occurred Sunday afternoon.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is looking into a “critical incident” near Hwy 33 where deputies discharged their weapons after a suicidal subject pointed a weapon at them. The DOJ said deputies, “negotiated with the subject until the subject pointed their weapon at law enforcement. Three deputies then discharged their weapons, striking the subject.”

An EMS crew on standby at the scene took the subject to the hospital. That person’s condition tonight has not been released. No one else was injured.

DCI will lead the investigation. Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab are helping with the case.

According to the news release, “DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.”

This is the second officer-involved shooting in our area Sunday DCI is investigating. Early Sunday morning a Madison Police officer was shot while attempting to arrest a wanted person on State Street.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

Evan (left), Jack (middle), and Simon (right) died in a car crash the weekend of October 2, 2021.
Middleton High School holds memorial service for crash vicitms
Strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Day Monday: Strong To Severe Storms
Red and blue lights
Fitchburg shooting leaves one man injured
A group of young bookworms is giving back to other readers.
Spring Green kids donate books to AmFam children’s hospital