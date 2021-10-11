State investigating officer-involved “critical incident” in Columbia County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -State investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Scott in Columbia County that occurred Sunday afternoon.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is looking into a “critical incident” near Hwy 33 where deputies discharged their weapons after a suicidal subject pointed a weapon at them. The DOJ said deputies, “negotiated with the subject until the subject pointed their weapon at law enforcement. Three deputies then discharged their weapons, striking the subject.”

An EMS crew on standby at the scene took the subject to the hospital. That person’s condition tonight has not been released. No one else was injured.

DCI will lead the investigation. Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab are helping with the case.

According to the news release, “DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.”

This is the second officer-involved shooting in our area Sunday DCI is investigating. Early Sunday morning a Madison Police officer was shot while attempting to arrest a wanted person on State Street.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

