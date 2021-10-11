Suspect pleads guilty in Sun Prairie killing

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man faces nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree homicide for a deadly February shooting in Sun Prairie.

Court documents show Anthony M. Young entered his plea Monday, in exchange prosecutors agreed to drop the three other felony counts against him and cap his recommended sentence at 18 years. Young’s sentence date was set for December 14.

Young was captured in early March after the Sun Prairie Police Dept. released multiple pictures of him and asked the public for information regarding his whereabouts. According to a statement at the time, police received a tip that said Young was at an address on Pine Street in Sun Prairie.

He was accused of killing Shanton Robinson, 29, of Marshall, who was pronounced dead on February 23, after he was dropped off at a UW Health Clinic in Madison suffering from a gunshot wound. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Robinson died from “homicidal firearm related trauma.”

