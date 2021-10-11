Advertisement

Suspect points gun at officer in passing vehicle

(BELOIT PD)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit Police Department community service officer who primarily handles animal calls and assisting with traffic control had a gun pointed at him Sunday evening by a suspect in a passing vehicle.

According to the police department, the officer was heading north on Prairie Ave. around 7:40 p.m. when his vehicle passed the one the suspect was riding in. As the two vehicles crossed paths near Switch Track Alley the suspect, who as a passenger, pointed a gun.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles described the events in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying he wrote it “with a heavy heart” and adding that “[t]hreats of violence against our officers will not be tolerated.”

Sayles expressed additional concern with the incident in light of incidents across the country involving officers being attacked while on the job. He noted that his officers have been training on de-escalation tactics and assisting those experiencing a mental crisis.

“We want our community to be safe for everyone… [i]nstead, this heinous act puts both the suspect and our officers in significant danger,” he continued.

The post urged anyone with information about the incident to call contact police at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers – where tips can be made anonymously – at 608-362-7463. Anonymous online tips can be made at p3tips.com/482.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison Chancellor leaving for Northwestern
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Atty. General to address Wisconsin election probe
Gov. Tony Evers speaks at World Dairy Expo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Evers marks Indigenous Peoples Day with an apology
US Senate candidate Godlewski puts $1 million into race