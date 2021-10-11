Suspect points gun at officer in passing vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit Police Department community service officer who primarily handles animal calls and assisting with traffic control had a gun pointed at him Sunday evening by a suspect in a passing vehicle.

According to the police department, the officer was heading north on Prairie Ave. around 7:40 p.m. when his vehicle passed the one the suspect was riding in. As the two vehicles crossed paths near Switch Track Alley the suspect, who as a passenger, pointed a gun.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles described the events in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying he wrote it “with a heavy heart” and adding that “[t]hreats of violence against our officers will not be tolerated.”

Sayles expressed additional concern with the incident in light of incidents across the country involving officers being attacked while on the job. He noted that his officers have been training on de-escalation tactics and assisting those experiencing a mental crisis.

“We want our community to be safe for everyone… [i]nstead, this heinous act puts both the suspect and our officers in significant danger,” he continued.

The post urged anyone with information about the incident to call contact police at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers – where tips can be made anonymously – at 608-362-7463. Anonymous online tips can be made at p3tips.com/482.

