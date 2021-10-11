Advertisement

US Senate candidate Godlewski puts $1 million into race

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski has tapped her personal wealth to put $1 million into the race. She made the announcement Monday, just days after another candidate became the first to air television ads statewide.

Alex Lasry, the son of billionaire Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, launched the ads Wednesday.

Lasry and Godlewski are in a crowded Democratic field that also includes Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. Jeff Rumbaugh, a Madison resident who briefly ran for governor in 2018, became the latest candidate to get into the race on Monday.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not said whether he will seek a third term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Sen. Jacque set to remotely chair Senate committee meeting amid COVID recovery
Abortion rights supporters urge lawmakers to scrap bills
Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November
Baldwin apparently absent from Facebook whistleblower hearing