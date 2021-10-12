Attorney: Man arrested in State St. confrontation did not shoot Madison PD officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man arrested following a confrontation during which a Madison police officer suffered a gunshot wound may have not been the one who pulled the trigger, both his attorney and a Dane Co. court commissioner noted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Sunday that Madison Police Department officers were attempting to arrest a wanted suspect, identified Tuesday as Katoine Richardson, in the 500 block of State Street, when the subject ran from police. During the arrest, a round was fired, hitting an MPD officer. This officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stanley Woodard, Richardson’s attorney, says his client did not shoot an officer.

“He didn’t shoot anyone and the gun he had was not fired, but yet we see in the paper without any clarification by the police department that Mr. Richardson did not shoot a police officer and it’s based on my discussion, with my client, it may have been an inadvertent accident by an officer on the scene who did that,” Woodard said.

The district attorney’s office says the circumstances of how the officer was shot is still under investigation and the court commissioner said the complaint does not say Richardson used a gun during the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were monitoring surveillance video around 12:25 a.m. Sunday when they saw the suspect, who was in public outside in violation of his bail conditions for several open cases.

As an officer arrived in the area and confronted the suspect, the complaint alleges that Richardson ran away. Officers nearby, who were not pursuing the suspect, then heard a single gunshot.

The complaint continues, saying a sergeant arrived to find MPD officers holding the defendant on the ground, where he appeared to be holding a gun underneath his outstretched hands. Officers were able to take the gun away and arrest the suspect.

In an interview with an officer, Richardson allegedly stated that he carried a gun for his protection and and drew it as officers neared him, “impl(ying) that he would rather die than go to prison for a long time, so he tried to get the officers to shoot and kill him.”

Richardson is currently accused of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to the officer and carrying a concealed weapon. He is also charged with three alleged counts of felony bail jumping.

NBC15 reached out to the state DOJ Tuesday. They did not have any further updates on the case or the condition of the officer shot.

The DOJ stated Sunday that another officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest. The complaint Tuesday says an officer received a hip injury after the struggle with the defendant. No one else was hurt in this incident.

This was the first time in over 20 years a MPD officer had been shot in the line of duty.

