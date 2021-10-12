Advertisement

Cousins Subs seeks to open stores in several south central Wisconsin cities

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cousins Subs plans to make its way to two more south central Wisconsin cities, the company announced Tuesday.

The sandwich shop will open locations in Middleton and Sun Prairie, plus it’s looking for franchise partners in cities such as Beloit, Janesville, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.

Cousins Subs Vice President of Development Joe Ferguson said the company is switching up how its buildings look to make way for growth, noting Cousins Subs used to have locations in the Middleton and Sun Prairie areas.

“There’s a big difference in the type of restaurant we build now compared to sites from our past in Middleton and Sun Prairie,” Ferguson said. “We no longer consider in-line locations for new restaurants. Instead, we specifically look for sites that are more visible and have drive-thru capabilities.”

The company also noted its Wisconsin roots, having started in Milwaukee in 1972, and wanted to continue to grow in the Badger State and states outside the Midwest.

“We want to re-enter Middleton and Sun Prairie with a successful, proven strategy that we as a company have invested in and fully stand behind,” Ferguson said. “Our new prototype location has seen tremendous success and we have the tools needed to pick the best sites.”

Cousins Subs has single and multi-unit development sites in Middleton and Sun Prairie, as well as other markets throughout the state.

