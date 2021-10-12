COVID-19 deaths Tuesday mark highest single-day total in 8 months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marked one of the deadliest days for COVID-19 in over eight months.

The Department of Health Services reports on its COVID-19 dashboard that 39 people have died Tuesday of the virus, which is the most deaths confirmed in a single day since January 25.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 deaths has remained unchanged since last month, currently sitting at 15.

This metric is still nearly three times fewer than it was at Wisconsin’s peak for COVID-19 deaths, when the rolling average was at 57 on Dec. 6, 2020. The most deaths ever recorded in a single day was on Nov. 23, 2020, when 104 deaths were added.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 8,194 Wisconsinites since the start of the pandemic.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall, with DHS reporting it at 2,403 Tuesday.

There were 2,810 cases added Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections ever up to 756,855.

Dane Co. nears three-fourths vaccinated

Dane County is within one percent point of having three-quarters of its residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Dane Co. currently sits at 74.1%, according to DHS’ data, and 71.4% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

Overall in the Badger State, 57.2% of Wisconsinites have received their first dose and 54.4% have wrapped up their series.

So far this week, 3,598 shots have been administered to Wisconsinites.

