Dave Richardson retiring from Verona after this season
The Head Football Coach has been at Verona High School since 2000.
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Head Verona Football Coach Dave Richardson announced on Tuesday that he will retire following the 2021 season.
Richardson first came to Verona in 2000 where he accepted a job as a teacher, strength and conditioning coordinator and head football coach.
In 2014 Richardson was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, where at the time he had led the Wildcats to eight Conference Championships, four State Quarter-final appearances, four undefeated regular seasons, three State Semi-Final appearances and one State Championship Runner-up finish.
Currently the Wildcats sit at 6-2 and play Sun Prairie this Friday to round out the regular season.
