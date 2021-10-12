Dave Richardson retiring from Verona after this season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Head Verona Football Coach Dave Richardson announced on Tuesday that he will retire following the 2021 season.

Head Coach Dave Richardson has announced the he will be retiring at the end of this season. Thank you for your years of dedication and for the wonderful impact you've left on our community. Best of luck in retirement coach! #wisfb pic.twitter.com/bJXZZcQRdY — Verona Wildcat Football (@VeronaWildcatFB) October 12, 2021

Richardson first came to Verona in 2000 where he accepted a job as a teacher, strength and conditioning coordinator and head football coach.

In 2014 Richardson was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, where at the time he had led the Wildcats to eight Conference Championships, four State Quarter-final appearances, four undefeated regular seasons, three State Semi-Final appearances and one State Championship Runner-up finish.

Currently the Wildcats sit at 6-2 and play Sun Prairie this Friday to round out the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.