Dry Today; Rain Back in the Picture Tomorrow

Highs will be in the 60s today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will exit the region to the northeast today. We will still be under the influence of this low with clouds remaining in place through the day. But no precipitation is expected. By Wednesday, another strong area of low pressure will head into the upper Midwest. This low will again bring the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms to the area. It looks like most of the rain will hold off until later in the morning and into the afternoon. It will head off to the north by Thursday and sunshine will make a return appearance. It looks like the sunshine will then hang on for most of the rest of the week and into the weekend. There is another chance for a few showers on Thursday as a small upper-level feature moves through.

Clouds will hang around today with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Rain will be likely again tomorrow.(wmtv weather)

Today: Cloudy. High 67. Wind: West 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: South 5.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 69.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 70.

