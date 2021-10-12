First Alert: Showers and a few storms return Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s finally Fall - at least, it felt like it Tuesday afternoon! Clouds and a bit of mist were left behind from Monday’s low-pressure system. Clouds stick around tonight and tomorrow before another round of rain moves in Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the lower 50s with a light westerly wind.

Wednesday starts off dry for the morning commute before scattered showers and a few embedded thunder claps move in from the SW. This round of rain expands over the area from late morning into the afternoon. High-resolution models indicate some more isolated redevelopment during the afternoon and early evening hours. These storms (if able to grow vertically) could produce gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather. The storm/rain threat ends during the evening. Wednesday highs will climb into the upper 60s.

Sunshine moves back in for Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 60s - near 70°.

Another round of rain moves in late Thursday night into Friday. With clouds around, highs will only climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next weekend appears dry, sunny, and seasonably cool. Highs will range from the lower - upper 60s through the middle of next week.

