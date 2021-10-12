Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager who only moved to the area in the past couple of months and does not speak English.

According to a Facebook post, Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez was last seen at her home in rural Glen Haven. Investigators believe she may have run away.

When she was last seen Sunday night, the 16-year-old girl was wearing the pink sweatshirt, with the words San Francisco written on it, that is seen in the accompanying photo.

The Sheriff’s Office is not sure which way she went, noting that she does not know how to drive. Additionally, her phone is Wi-Fi only making it harder to reach her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office or contact local law enforcement.

