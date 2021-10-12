Advertisement

At least one injured in DeForest vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

DeForest Police, Fire and EMS are currently on scene.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash has injured at least one Monday night.

According to Dane County Communications, the crash was reported around 7 p.m.

DeForest Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to West North Street and Trail Side Drive in DeForest. They are currently on scene.

NBC15 will continue to follow the ongoing investigation.

