Madison police looking suspects in armed robbery involving stolen vehicles

(Associated Press)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are on the hunt for a pair of stolen vehicles and their suspects after an armed robbery committed on the city’s far west side early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 3700 block Frosted Leaf Drive at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a carjacking.

When they arrived, a victim told police as she was getting out of her car, a gray Subaru Impreza pulled up alongside her. A man then got out of the passenger seat, pointed a gun at her and told her to leave the car. The victim got out of her car and the man took it and drove off with the Subaru. That car was also reported to be stolen earlier.

Officers later saw the two vehicles speeding together on McKee Road. Police said they tried to pull them over but stopped on Verona Road near the Beltline.

Madison police said they saw the Impreza a couple times throughout Madison, but they couldn’t pull it over despite multiple attempts.

The car stolen from the 3700 block of Frosted Leaf Drive was seen by the Wisconsin State Patrol near Janesville. They tried to pull the car over but they eventually stopped their pursuit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

