Name released of Beloit man killed in weekend crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 67-year-old man who died following a Saturday night crash in the Town of Beloit.

Authorities identified the man as Daniel Beeler, of Beloit, and confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to the Town of Beloit Police Dept., Beeler was traveling on S. Paddock Rd. when his went through the West Spring Creek Rd. intersection and into a ditch where it struck a tree.

Officers found Beeler pinned inside the car with severe injuries. He was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A passerby spotted Beeler’s damaged vehicle and notified police around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators were not sure precisely what time the crash occurred.

