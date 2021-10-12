Officials stay tight-lipped about officer-involved shooting, community members weigh in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 48 hours since a Madison police officer was shot on State Street, law enforcement agencies have yet to provide any new information. But while officials stay tight lipped, others in the community are weighing in on the violence.

A UW Madison student who was in the area of the shooting and a local alder say this kind of violence is cause for concern.

Will Copps, a UW Madison junior, was out at the UU bar Saturday when he and everyone else inside were asked to leave because of a shooting.

“I went to the police line and was asking people what happened that’s when I saw a bunch of people walking towards me towards State Street Brats from Mondays bar,” said Copps.

The Department of Justice has not shared the exact location of the crime, besides that it happed on the 500 block of State Street.

“I think it think it says something about the fact that Madison is getting more dangerous closer to campus it seems like,” said Copps.

But District 8 Alder and UW student Juliana Bennett says gun violence in the area is nothing new.

“I don’t think it’s creeping closer to campus I think it’s always been here,” she said.

But that doesn’t make Saturday’s events any less alarming.

“It’s scary to see this stuff happen just blocks away from where you live, especially when you just want to go out and have fun,” said Bennett.

Copps says he remembers when Madison was an “accepting place.” Now, he fears the State Street area is dangerous after midnight.

“I have been noticing more people getting in fights and State Street getting more violent recently,” he said. “It really is too bad because from the Madison I know from when I was as freshman what people tell me before that is it’s such an accepting place but I guess after 12 o’clock its turning it a crazier place which is too bad to see and I hope it turns around.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.