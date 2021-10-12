Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens

Middleton fiery crash
Middleton fiery crash(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking prosecutors to file homicide charges against the driver involved in last week’s Middleton crash that killed three students.

The Sheriff’s Office stated its detectives believe the driver, who was identified as Eric Mehring, was intoxicated and speeding when his 2016 Jaguar rear-ended the teens’ vehicle on Oct. 2, sending their car into a field where it caught fire.

(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller(Jon Szczepanski/Wisocnsin Rush Soccer Club & Middleton-Cross Plains School District)

Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John “Jack” Miller died in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office noted that because of the seriousness of the injuries the 30-year-old Mehring suffered in the wreck, he has not been taken to the Dane Co. Jail, and remains hospitalized.

Detectives have asked the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to file charges of:

  • Second Degree Reckless Homicide (3 counts)
  • Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle (3 counts)
  • Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle (3 counts)
  • Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash and asks anyone with information about it to call its tip line at 608-284-6900.

