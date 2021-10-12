Advertisement

Small plane crashes in Waukesha Co.

Officials respond to a small plane crash in Waukesha Co.
Officials respond to a small plane crash in Waukesha Co.(David Eicher/TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A small plane has crashed near a southeastern Wisconsin neighborhood.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted about 12:30 p.m. that a GlaStar crashed near Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

WTMJ-TV reported the plane went down near a neighborhood in the village of Waukesha, which lies just to the south of the city of Waukesha.

The village of Waukesha’s fire department referred inquiries about the crash to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. A message left there wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

Suspect accused of attempted homicide after shots fired in Madison
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
Driver, Good Samaritan hurt after Dane Co. power pole gets struck twice
FILE
Name released of Beloit man killed in weekend crash