Advertisement

Suspect accused of attempted homicide after shots fired in Madison

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old Madison man faces a potential attempted homicide charge after allegedly trying to shoot a person with whom he shares a domestic relationship over the weekend. The Madison Police Department’s initial report on the incident indicates none of the bullets fired struck the intended victim and, instead, hit a nearby vehicle and building.

The MPD reports states officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to the 5800 block of Balsam Road after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect, identified as Tokiee Sole, had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. However, authorities soon spotted his vehicle and stopped it.

The police department credited the quick response of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Town of Madison Police, and the UW Police Dept., for finding him so soon after the initial call.

The report stated Sole did not comply with the officers’ commands and they used “less lethal munitions” to subdue him. According to police, Sole was not injured. Officers were then able to take him into custody and a search found he was allegedly carrying a loaded gun.

He is currently being held in the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted first degree homicide, criminal damage to property, and a parole violation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
A roadside memorial in the Town of Middleton where a crash took the lives of three teens.
Worries raised after crash that killed Middleton, Madison West students

Latest News

Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
Officials respond to a small plane crash in Waukesha Co.
Small plane crashes in Waukesha Co.
Driver, Good Samaritan hurt after Dane Co. power pole gets struck twice
FILE
Name released of Beloit man killed in weekend crash