Suspect accused of attempted homicide after shots fired in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old Madison man faces a potential attempted homicide charge after allegedly trying to shoot a person with whom he shares a domestic relationship over the weekend. The Madison Police Department’s initial report on the incident indicates none of the bullets fired struck the intended victim and, instead, hit a nearby vehicle and building.

The MPD reports states officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to the 5800 block of Balsam Road after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect, identified as Tokiee Sole, had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. However, authorities soon spotted his vehicle and stopped it.

The police department credited the quick response of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Town of Madison Police, and the UW Police Dept., for finding him so soon after the initial call.

The report stated Sole did not comply with the officers’ commands and they used “less lethal munitions” to subdue him. According to police, Sole was not injured. Officers were then able to take him into custody and a search found he was allegedly carrying a loaded gun.

He is currently being held in the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted first degree homicide, criminal damage to property, and a parole violation.

